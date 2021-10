When JaVale McGee got to play for the Golden State Warriors, he witnessed firsthand just how good of a player Klay Thompson is. The Warriors sharpshooter is already one of the best perimeter scorers to ever play the game of basketball, although unfortunately, he has been going through a plethora of injuries over the last few years. From ACL injuries to Achilles' tears, Thompson has been through a lot, and fans are eager to see him back on the court.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO