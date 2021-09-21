CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion golf team rolls to seventh win

By Kenn Staub, For the Clarion News
Clarion News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder dark skies that warned of rain, the nine KSAC boys' teams teed it up last Wednesday (Sept. 15) at Hi-Level Golf Course for the seventh Megamatch of the 2021 season. Indeed, a light shower dampened the first hour of competition, causing many of the 47 golfers to don rain gear to ward off the chilly drizzle. In what then became a contest against the course, the elements, and the self, it was Cranberry's Dane Wenner prevailing for medalist honors, carding a 37 (three over par) on the 2,541-yard front nine.

