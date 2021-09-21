Clarion golf team rolls to seventh win

Under dark skies that warned of rain, the nine KSAC boys' teams teed it up last Wednesday (Sept. 15) at Hi-Level Golf Course for the seventh Megamatch of the 2021 season. Indeed, a light shower dampened the first hour of competition, causing many of the 47 golfers to don rain gear to ward off the chilly drizzle. In what then became a contest against the course, the elements, and the self, it was Cranberry's Dane Wenner prevailing for medalist honors, carding a 37 (three over par) on the 2,541-yard front nine.