Crimson Tide quarterback Royce Fasel accounts for 478 yards and seven touchdowns.Royce Fasel has been a starter for Glencoe since his freshman year. He's played linebacker, running back, on special teams, and this season at quarterback. But while Fasel is a good player across the board, he was great against Beaverton, and no one knows just how great more than Crimson Tide head coach Ian Reynoso. "He's the best football player I've ever coached," Reynoso said. "It's more than just his athleticism — it's his will to win. He is literally a once-in-a-lifetime kid that we're just trying to make...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO