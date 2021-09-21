CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Becoming my parents

By marsha Black
Clarion News
 10 days ago

There has been a commercial for an insurance company on television for a while now that asks, "When did you become your parents?" I became my parents on Oct. 2, 1972. That is when I became a proud owner of a brand new mobile home. I mentioned to my play...

www.theclarionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: Why has my son not become an adult?

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m afraid my 30-year-old son is falling behind as an adult. When I was 30, I owned a house and was paying all my bills on my own. My son is not doing any of that. He still lives at home, for goodness’ sake!. He works intermittently and...
KIDS
thecut.com

‘How Do I Stop Feeling Angry at My Parents?’

Do you have any wise words for those of us grieving our troubled childhoods and wanting to move on?. My family wasn’t abusive, but there was lots of emotional neglect and WASP-y dysfunction. Both my parents are people living with mental illness and family histories of substance abuse. They care about me, but as a result of their own trauma they weren’t able to show up for me in many of the ways I needed them to when I was a child. It’s taken me many years of therapy to stop defending my parents and realize my childhood wasn’t normal.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Loyola Phoenix

From The Editor’s Desk: Lessons From My Parents

It’s nearing the end of September, and in my house, that means it’s nearing the end of ongoing birthday celebrations for my parents, John and Darlene Anthony. There’s only so many gardening tools I can buy for my mom, and golf polos I can give my dad — so this year, I’m giving them my column.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Cooking#Mobile Home#Furniture#Pizza Party
HuffingtonPost

I Loved Co-Parenting With My Ex. When He Suddenly Died, My World Changed.

There’s an upside to divorce. It’s what I used to call the “stretch” ― the four days every two weeks when our kids went to their dad’s house. Not that it was easy at first. The first few months after we separated, I cried every time I dropped our kids off at Erik’s place, just a mile from my own. Eventually, though, I began to look forward to the respite from parenting. I relished the break, and was a better mom when Ryan and Haley came home.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HelloGiggles

My Parents Are Making Me Feel Guilty For Loving Someone Outside My Religion

"It's this 'Brown girl guilt' that reminds me I am supposed to be the 'perfect daughter.'" At the very start of 2020, I met the love of my life. From the beginning, I knew if the relationship blossomed into something more serious, the journey would be fraught with hardship, guilt, and a semblance of questioning where I stand not just with my culture, but my religion and family, too.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Amomama

24-Year-Old Mom Has 21 of Her Children Born in One Year

A young mother used surrogacy to have 21 kids in one year. Not everyone agrees with her lifestyle, but she says her family is happy. The 24-year-old from Batumi, Georgia, dreams of having dozens of babies—and she is well on her way to reaching the goal. The young woman had 21 children in one year with the help of surrogacy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Clarion News

Today is 093021

Today, Sept. 30, is "National Mud Pack Day." Call a group of friends and have a mud pack party.Mud packs are available in the health and beauty sections of your local department stores. You can also make an appointment and go to a spa for some extra special TLC. Mud...
LIFESTYLE
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy