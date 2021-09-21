CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arment Accessory Dwelling Unit (Conditional Use)

Cover picture for the articleExisting Zoning: R-1/5,000 Single Family Residential District. Council District: District 5, Represented by Darin Mano. The property owner, Jean Arment is requesting conditional use approval for a 15-foot tall, 420-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that will be located in the northeast corner of the property at 1167 Sherman Avenue. The subject property is approximately 0.13 acres (5,663 square feet) in size and is located in the R-1/5000 zone. This zone is a single-family residential district, where ADU’s that are separate from the primary structure must be processed as a conditional use.

