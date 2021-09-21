CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDoug Velegol, executive director of Blue Stream Farms, leads a tour of the organization’s new location at 3236 Main St. in Weirton during an open house held Wednesday evening. Blue Stream Farms operates an aquaponics facility, which incorporates an educational platform used by high schools and colleges throughout the Tri-State Area. In addition to its main educational center, the new location is planned to offer a classroom with both in-person and virtual learning opportunities and a commercial-grade kitchen.

