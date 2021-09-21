The Best Hotels and Lodgings to Book in Wolf Creek, Colorado

This hidden-away ski resort in the Colorado Rockies is a hidden gem, as are these accommodation options – all within a chair-lift’s reach of the slopes. The Wolf Creek Ski Area has the most snow in Colorado and you’ll hardly need to share it with a crowd. This local-friendly hangout has short lift lines so you won’t be spending much of your day on level ground. If you’re a little shaky on your skis, you can take lessons, though you’re just as welcome to strap on a snowboard instead. Spend all day in nature and all night in comfort when you stay at these hotels near Wolf Creek.