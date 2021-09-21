Clarion Blueprint hosts entrepreneurial listening workshops

CLARION -- Are you an aspiring entrepreneur? Do you make a product in your garage or basement you think you could turn into a viable business with the right support? Do you have a hobby or a craft you would like to commercialize? Do you have a service business you would like to develop? Are you a baker or other food producer with a delicious recipe that you think you could sell if you just had access to a certified commercial kitchen? Would you like to have access to co-working space if you work from home?