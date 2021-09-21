What Happened to Solana (SOL)?
Solana (SOL), a fast emerging blockchain project, has caught the attention of investors in the crypto space in recent weeks. The platform's native token, SOL, rose to prominence in August when it jumped from a price of $31 to hit a new all-time high of $213 last week. Solana has subsequently gained massive traction on the promise of delivering highly scalable, secure, and decentralized Dapps in decentralized finance (DeFi) However, unexpected events cut short Solana's uptrend this week, sparking a heavy SOL price downtrend that surprised market participants.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0