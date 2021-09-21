CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to Solana (SOL)?

 10 days ago
Solana (SOL), a fast emerging blockchain project, has caught the attention of investors in the crypto space in recent weeks. The platform's native token, SOL, rose to prominence in August when it jumped from a price of $31 to hit a new all-time high of $213 last week. Solana has subsequently gained massive traction on the promise of delivering highly scalable, secure, and decentralized Dapps in decentralized finance (DeFi) However, unexpected events cut short Solana's uptrend this week, sparking a heavy SOL price downtrend that surprised market participants.

hackernoon.com

cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Calm at $48K as Solana Drops 10% (Market Watch)

While bitcoin has remained relatively still around $48,000, some altcoins, such as Solana, have marked notable price drops. After tapping a new 10-day high yesterday, bitcoin has calmed around the $48,000 mark. Apart from Avax, most alternative coins have charted losses in a day, including a massive 10% slump for the high-flyer Solana.
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD aims $150

The Solana price analysis forecast is bullish for today. Volatility is high at the moment. SOL finding support at $135. On the 5-day Solana price analysis chart, The RSI was seen hovering towards the overbought region. This suggests that the market has generally been bullish in the past week. The long-term technical indicators show that the bull market that saw its way last month might continue through the year.
ambcrypto.com

These are the odds of Cardano hitting its floor price of $1.6 soon

September, along with Q3, is on the verge of concluding. Over the past week, the crypto-market’s coins have projected contradicting trends on their charts too. While the market has evolved over the years, transitionary phases are still wobbly and indecisive, however. Cardano, the market’s third-largest cryptocurrency, has inevitably become a...
US News and World Report

Should You Invest in Solana (SOL)?

Solana may be becoming a victim of its own success. The cryptocurrency had been red hot lately, with backers calling it "Solana summer" thanks to the token's scorching gains. On Tuesday, Sept. 14, however, Solana – whose ticker on crypto exchanges is SOL – faced major network instability issues. The organization's Twitter account blamed "resource exhaustion," in part caused by an unusually large number of transactions on the network.
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price rises as crypto analysts predict second leg of bull run

Bitcoin is seeing some positive price movements on Thursday after a stuttering start to the week.The cryptocurrency is up 3 per cent since Wednesday, pushing it back above $43,000. Other major cryptocurrencies have mirrored these movements, with both Ethereum (ether) and Ripple (XRP) seeing similar price gains.The global crypto market is also up by around 3 per cent in the last 24 hours, but remains below the $2 trillion mark..The biggest gains have come from Binance Coin, which has bucked market trends to surge by more than 10 per cent.Coming to the end of the month, a price prediction model posted by the pseudonymous analyst PlanB back in June once again appears to be coming true. The model predicted bitcoin would be worth $43,000 at the end of September.You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
FXStreet.com

Solana buyers are drying up while sellers push SOL price to $90

Solana price volume continues to decrease as buyers and sellers wait for a clear direction. Solana is trading between two strong resistance and support levels. Until price action displays something different than the status quo, the short-term direction remains down. Solana price – like many cryptocurrencies today – sits at...
Benzinga

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.04% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has fallen 3.81% over a seven-day trailing period. Against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), DOGE fell 0.45% over 24 hours while against Ethereum it rose 0.28%.
insidebitcoins.com

Solana Price at $135.80 after 2.7% Gains – How to Buy SOL

Solana is among the best performing coins in the crypto market currently. Solana had tried to maintain its bullish gains since August when the crypto market rebounded. Despite failing to achieve its all-time high of above $200, SOL is still trending, given that its current value is an over five-fold gain.
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL sets lower low at $130, ready to reverse?

Solana price analysis is bullish for today. SOL/USD continued to decline over the last 24 hours. SOL found support at $130. Solana price analysis is bullish for today as a new lower low was set today with a quick spike to $130. Since further downside got rejected, we assume SOL/USD will reverse after such a strong decline.
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL drops to $140 after bearish structure

Solana price analysis is bearish on the 24-hour chart. Today’s Solana price analysis is bearish, as the currency has broken below $150 and dashed to $140 overnight. We anticipate that downward momentum will continue later this week since bears rapidly pulled SOL/USD back beneath the main support. Over the last...
FXStreet.com

Solana to make a comeback after $25 million worth of SOL positions liquidated

Analysts on crypto Twitter buying the dip, expect SOL price to resume upward climb after dropping to $130. Solana price has failed to recover from the drop triggered by a network outage on September 15. One server in Amazon's data center accounts for 37.45% of Solana, essentially making it a...
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL downward correction continues to $144 level

Solana price analysis is bearish on the 24-hour chart. Today’s Solana price analysis is bearish, as the currency has broken below $150 and dashed to $145 overnight. We anticipate that downward momentum will continue later this week since bears rapidly pulled SOL/USD back beneath the main support. Over the last...
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, Shiba Inu & SafeMoon – American Wrap 30 September

Uniswap price action could lose 44% if bulls can not defend $22. Uniswap price action has set up a bull trap. With the downtrend still intact, bulls are scrambling to protect $22. If $22 breaks, expect support to evaporate and give bears a free ride to $13. Uniswap (UNI) has formed a bull trap in its downward trend. With bulls licking their wounds, expect fewer support at $22. A break would spell more downside risk towards $13 for October.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

