Low-Code vs No-Code: A Buzzword Battle for the Ages

By Elinext
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
With low-code technology, creating a software app is as simple as interacting with polished GUIs on a configurable programming environment. Its users require little to no knowledge in software app creation and the associated coding languages. Quixy makes it easy and relatively effortless to create powerful and responsive applications. Code2 comes with remarkable app-building features like drag-and-drop interfaces and also takes care of the web app’s setup, hosting, launching, and scaling processes. It is ideal for small, medium, and large business enterprises and offers a 14-day free trial or subscription-based pricing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzword#Software#Quixy
