How the VP of Customer Success (CS) Can Achieve 125% ARR

By CustomerSuccessBox
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Only 10% of SaaS businesses ever get past the 125% MRR rate. The one universal metric is the “Net Retention Rate (NRR)” If you can focus on improving NRR, all the other metrics would improve as most of them are directly or indirectly affected. Track, Measure, Improve and build collaborative teams are powerful enough to turn around your CS business’s ROI. Identify your North Star KPI silences noise around raw data and allows you to see what you need with clarity.

hackernoon.com

#Arr#Customer Success#Saas#Nrr#Cs
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish.

 https://hackernoon.com/

