New Cumberland, WV

Fall Riverfest set in New Cumberland

 10 days ago

NEW CUMBERLAND — The New Cumberland Fall Riverfest is set to bring a weekend full of entertainment, attractions and more for area residents. The annual festival will be held in the city’s downtown, kicking off at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the Riverfest 5K, proceeds from which will benefit the Oak Glen High School Athletics Department. The race will be followed at 11 a.m. by a welcome from New Cumberland Mayor Will White, and performances by the Oak Glen High School Marching Band and a color guard from New Cumberland’s Boy Scout troop.

