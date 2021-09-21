ForgeRock, Inc (FORG) Prices 11M Share IPO at $25/sh
ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. In addition, ForgeRock has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
