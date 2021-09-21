CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ForgeRock, Inc (FORG) Prices 11M Share IPO at $25/sh

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. In addition, ForgeRock has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Wingstop (WING) PT Raised to $194 at Truist Securities

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett raised the price target on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) to $194.00 (from $187.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gap, Inc. (GPS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Olaplex (OLPX) IPO Opens 19% Higher, Valuing Co. at $16 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX), which produces hair-care products, opened for trading at $25 after pricing 73,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share, above the expected $17-$19 range which was raised from $14-$16. The size was raised from 67,000,000 shares.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axis Capital (AXS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend; 3.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axis Capital (NYSE: AXS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, or $1.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 4, 2021,...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. P. Morgan
investing.com

2 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy in October, 2 to Avoid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has had a positive tailwind as the economy gradually reopens and companies grow earnings. However, they do face some headwinds as the coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high and inflationary pressures persist. Given these factors, it could be worth betting on Dow stocks Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco (CSCO) while NIKE (NKE) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are best avoided for now.The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has performed solidly over the past few months, hitting an all-time high of 35,625.40 on August 16, 2021. With the fast-paced reopening of industrial activities, and favorable fiscal and monetary policies, the widely-watched benchmark index has gained 12.1% year-to-date and 24.3% over the past year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Toro Company (TTC) Declares $0.2625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share, or $1.05 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Southwest (LUV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker upgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from Neutral to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Deutsche Bank Securities#Mizuho Securities#Btig#Truist Securities#Prospectus Department
StreetInsider.com

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Investor Day Offers Conservative Outlook - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn reiterated an Outperform rating and $500.00 price target on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Warby Parker shares soar 34% in trading debut

Warby Parker Inc. shares jumped 34.5% out of the gate, as trading began on Wednesday. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "WRBY." Shares were assigned a $40 reference price. With 111.5 million shares outstanding, it had a valuation around $4.6 billion at that reference price. Warby Parker went public through a direct listing in which the reference price is based on trading prices in private markets ahead of companies filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Two direct listings, Warby Parker and Amplitude , went public this week, a first for direct listings. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 0.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16% for the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Olaplex Prices Upsized IPO At $21 A Share

Hair products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 73.7 million shares of its common stock at $21.00 per share. The company had earlier pegged its IPO price of 67 million shares at $17 - $19 per share, seeking a valuation of up to $12.3 billion based on the expected 648.12 million shares outstanding after the offering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Prices 14.55M Share IPO at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy