BRP Group (BRP) Prices 8M Share IPO at $30.5/sh
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm, today announced the pricing of its offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $30.50 per share. The underwriters for the offering also have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. BRP Group’s Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BRP.” The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.www.streetinsider.com
