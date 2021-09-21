CITY OF CLEBURNE, TEXAS PUBL...

At the regular meeting of the City of Cleburne, which was held on Tuesday, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021, at 5:00 pm, the City Council approved the following ordinance:. OR09-2021-50 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Cleburne, Texas amending Title III: Administration, Chapter 30: City Government, Section 30.06(C): Master Plans Adopted; by adopting an updated 2021 Thoroughfare Plan Map; providing that this ordinance shall be cumulative of all ordinances; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing for publication; providing an effective date.