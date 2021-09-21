NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of pro...

Of property to satisfy landlord's lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. Sale will take place for Burleson Self Storage, 272 Exchange St., Burleson, TX 76028. Online on www.selfstorageauction.com The Auction will start on September 24, 2021 and end at 11:00 am on October 7, 2021 or thereafter. Property will be sold as-is to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: