Movement from Center LLC Arts ...

The Friends of Lakeville Area Art Center and the LAAC Advisory Board held a ribbon cutting and dedication of the sculpture, “FOSSIL,” by James Lundberg and Rebekah Glassman on Saturday during the Lakeville Art Festival. It is the first commissioned sculpture in the LAAC Art Walk. The installation was the result of five years of planning and effort by a large number of staff, community and board members. The sculpture was dedicated in memory of Elvera Mollie Kohlnhofer, a longtime Lakeville resident and an emerging artist at the 2020 Lakeville Art Festival at age 87. The art is a free-standing sculpture weighing 1,200 pounds and made of 30 individual aluminum pieces on a concrete base. Using the implied impression of fossilized nautilus shells, this work is multi-dimensional and when viewed from different angles or at different times of day, can have a dramatically different appearance. At a certain aspect, it can appear to nearly vanish and at others can glow brightly as light reflects from its metallic surface through its transparent purple coating.

LAKEVILLE, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO