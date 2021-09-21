CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Movement from Center LLC Arts ...

Daily Star
 10 days ago

Movement from Center LLC Arts of. Org. filed with the SSNY 8/8/21. Office: Delaware Cty. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 37199 State Rt. 23, Grand Gorge NY 12434. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Star

Upstate River Trail, LLC. Arts...

Upstate River Trail, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 8/9/2021. Office: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 56 Shepard Street; Walton, New York 13856. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Durango Herald

Community arts center in Ignacio seeking permanent home

It started in 2010 as a small artists’ cooperative and gallery space in downtown Ignacio. Today, Dancing Spirit Community Arts Center offers a variety of art classes, after-school activities, healing ceremonies and even a pottery wheel that is accessible for people who have disabilities. What the arts center doesn’t have...
IGNACIO, CO
North Country Public Radio

Malone arts group rethinks plans for an arts center

Todd MoeFoothills Art Society rethinks renovations. Renovation cost overruns have forced the Foothills Art Society in Malone to consider alternative plans for a new arts center. Co-founder Nancy Child says skyrocketing prices for building materials, and other economic factors, boosted the renovation estimate for the former St. Joseph's Church to...
MALONE, NY
Daily Star

Stonewall Solar LLC, Arts of O...

Stonewall Solar LLC, Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of State of NY (SSNY) 06/28/2021. Cty: Delaware. SSNY desig. as agent upon whom process against may be served&shall mail process to 546 Ehlermann Rd., Delhi, NY 13753. General Purpose.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Central Virginian

Arts Center branches out

The Louisa Arts Center has returned to a full schedule, but it’s also making plans to take the show on the road. Next summer the group plans to have a refurbished school bus ready to travel to various locations around the county to offer art activities, together with free meals through Louisa County Public Schools’ summer lunch program.
LOUISA, VA
thetahoeweekly.com

Northstar art center dropped

The nonprofit Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has terminated its application to develop a 22-acre parcel of land near the entrance to Northstar California as The Stages at Northstar, a visual and performing arts center, according to a press release. The Foundation is also being dissolved. Despite having reached a sublease...
ENTERTAINMENT
Morning Journal

Harbourtown Fine Arts Center to hold ‘CHAIRity Auction’

Vermilion’s Harbourtown Fine Arts Center presents a “CHAIRity Auction” at 6 p.m., Sept. 24, at 736 Main St. n Vermilion. There is a $25 entry fee, and wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served, while raffle items available. The chairs were designed and painted by area artists. All funds will...
VERMILION, OH
wabi.tv

New arts center opens in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -Colby College held a ribbon cutting in Waterville today for the opening of a new artistic space on Main Street. The Greene Block + Studios will offer arts programming and provide space for artistic collaboration. Located at 18 Main Street, the 25-thousand square foot building was renovated...
WATERVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Llc Arts#Ssny#Llc#Grand Gorge Ny
corvallisadvocate.com

The Arts Center Exhibit: What Will Nature Do?

The Corvallis Arts Center, located at 700 SW Madison Avenue, invites the public to a collaborative exhibit to communicate hope around climate change issues through the arts. The exhibit was initiated by Dr. Dominique Bachelet, a climate scientist at Oregon State University who has coordinated a series of lectures by researchers emphasizing the resilience of nature despite human destructive activities.
CORVALLIS, OR
MPNnow

Gift establishes Empathy Award at Cobblestone Arts Center

Community member Rajni Tarneja recently made a donation to the Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington in memory of her husband, Virendra Kumar “VK” Tarneja. Rajni devised the Empathy Award, which will annually recognize Cobblestone staff members who demonstrate a high caliber of empathy. This year’s winners are performing arts coordinator Sarah Andreacchi, music teacher Nathan Davenport and supervisor Barbara Knauf, who teaches VK's son Deepesh Tarneja.
FARMINGTON, NY
News-Herald.com

Fairmount Center for the Arts raises $40K for its mission

Fairmount Center for the Arts, a nonprofit community center for the arts in Russell Township, announced its culmination of its 45th Annual Juried Art Exhibition and Fairmount 500 Raffle. The result? Fairmount raised $40,000 to support its mission of enriching lives through the arts, according to a news release from the center.
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH
plymouth-review.com

New Fine Arts Center set to shine

SHEBOYGAN — In December of 2020, Sheboygan Lutheran High School completed and dedicated a brand-new Worship and Fine Arts Center on its campus located at 3323 University Drive, Sheboygan. The building of a Worship and Fine Arts Center further demonstrated the school’s dedication and commitment to making the fine arts an integral part of a well-rounded, Christcentered, transformational education at […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
hubcitytimes.com

Christine Center to open new art studio

CLARK COUNTY – The Christine Center will officially mark the opening of their new art studio, with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The new studio is designed for adults to access and develop their creativity in a “judgment-free zone of restoration, play and discovery” staffed by artist-in-residence, S. Gabriel Uhlein and other select artists.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Salina Post

Art center offers color, collage papermaking workshops

Learn how to create a collage with handmade paper pulp during an upcoming workshop offered by the Salina Art Center. On Saturday, Betsy Knabe Roe will lead a papermaking collage workshop at Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio, 149 S. Fourth Street. Each student will layer a variety of his/her...
SALINA, KS
wyo4news.com

Community art display at Community Fine Arts Center

September 28, 2021 — Sweetwater County’s magnificent and breathtaking surroundings will be presented at the 15th annual Community Show at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs through the month of October. According to Community Fine Arts Center Director, Debora Soule, every year the imaginative theme changes. For their...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
coastalbreezenews.com

Center For The Arts Adds Art-O-Mat© For 2021-2022 Season

September 24, 2021, Marco Island: Marco Island Center for the Arts has added a new way to buy art for any visitors to the 1010 Winterberry Drive facility. The Art-o-mat© machine is an art installation made from a repurposed cigarette machine and offers each visitor to the building an easy and affordable way to own a small piece of handmade art.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
hometownsource.com

Sculpture unveiled at Lakeville Area Arts Center

The Friends of Lakeville Area Art Center and the LAAC Advisory Board held a ribbon cutting and dedication of the sculpture, “FOSSIL,” by James Lundberg and Rebekah Glassman on Saturday during the Lakeville Art Festival. It is the first commissioned sculpture in the LAAC Art Walk. The installation was the result of five years of planning and effort by a large number of staff, community and board members. The sculpture was dedicated in memory of Elvera Mollie Kohlnhofer, a longtime Lakeville resident and an emerging artist at the 2020 Lakeville Art Festival at age 87. The art is a free-standing sculpture weighing 1,200 pounds and made of 30 individual aluminum pieces on a concrete base. Using the implied impression of fossilized nautilus shells, this work is multi-dimensional and when viewed from different angles or at different times of day, can have a dramatically different appearance. At a certain aspect, it can appear to nearly vanish and at others can glow brightly as light reflects from its metallic surface through its transparent purple coating.
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox34.com

Garden & Arts Center to host 32nd Annual National Arts Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 32nd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 25 - November 26, 2021. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is now open and will continue until October 8. Participants will drop off artwork at the Garden & Arts Center from October 11 – October 18, 2021 during office hours. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.
LUBBOCK, TX
Hanford Sentinel

Historic Navajo rugs on display at Kings Art Center

Charley Castles' infatuation with Navajo rugs took root as a child watching stories about the Wild West on television in the 1950s, and it’s an appreciation he still holds deeply today. Castles will host the art exhibit, “Navajo Textiles: From the collection of Charley Castles,” at the Kings Art Center...
HANFORD, CA
highcountryshopper.com

Spectrum Awards $2,000 to Blue Sage Center for the Arts

On Thursday, September 9, Charter Communications hosted a Spectrum Internet Assist event with the Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia. Blue Sage Center for the Arts’ mission is dedicated to providing the North Fork Valley to create and experience art in all its forms. Blue Sage Center for the Arts serves about 10,000 residents of the North Fork Valley annually through classes, events, gallery exhibits, venue rentals and arts outreach into local schools.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy