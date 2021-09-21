The Real Reason ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ Was Used On The Sopranos Finale Has Been Revealed!
The series finale of ‘The Sopranos’ will forever be a fan favorite and remembered because of two things: the lingering question of what happened to Tony right at the very end. And Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ playing on the jukebox. Show creator, David Chase, opened up to Marc Maron on his podcast recently, admitting that it was because the crew despised the song! WHAT?! I cannot imagine any other song playing at the end now!! Journey’s classic hit was THEE perfect fit! Take a listen to the podcast below at mark 1:02:38 as the conversation steers towards a full explanation and what other songs David was considering:www.1045wjjk.com
