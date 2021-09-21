The Real Reason ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ Was Used On The Sopranos Finale Has Been Revealed!

Alessandro Nivola knows this is his big moment. He’s sitting on the cusp of 50 just as the world sees him in his biggest role to date, playing Dickie Moltisanti, the father of Christopher Moltisanti, in the much-anticipated Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. He also knows that this moment was not inevitable. “I counted 12 movies that I made — some of which have big movie stars in them — that never got released,” he says while sitting on the porch of the Brooklyn brownstone he shares with his wife, the actress and director Emily Mortimer, and two kids. “But on the whole, the movies where I've played supporting roles were where I was trying to mine more from characters than was written, and there's something exciting about that.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO