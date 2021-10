Erick Fedde wasn’t as good this time out as he was in his previous three starts against Miami this season, but the starter got help from his catcher, Keibert Ruiz, who drove in four runs in what was a 7-4 game in the Washington Nationals’ favor through 6 1/2, in the first of three in loanDepot park, but the visiting Nats’ bullpen gave up the lead in the bottom of the seventh, 7-7, and they went to extras with the Marlins before walked off on a wild pitch...

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO