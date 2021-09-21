CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Fighting The Virus

By Ng Han Guan - staff, AP
 10 days ago

China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics. China's "zero tolerance" strategy of trying to isolate every case and stop transmission of the coronavirus has kept the country where the virus first was detected in late 2019 largely free of the disease. But the public and businesses are paying a steep price. The government has renewed city lockdowns and travel controls in some areas to quash outbreaks that began in July. Most of China is open for travel, but tourists are reluctant to risk getting caught in a lockdown. That led to a slump in August consumer spending. Foreign athletes are due to compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, but authorities haven't said if spectators from abroad will be allowed.

The Independent

Japan's next PM must work quickly on virus, economy, China

The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. The next leader must address a pandemic-battered economy, a newly empowered military operating in a dangerous neighborhood, crucial ties with an inward-focused ally, Washington and tense security standoffs with an emboldened China and its ally North Korea For the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party that often chooses its leaders in backroom negotiations, this election promises to be wide open. Because of the party's control of parliament, its leader will become prime minister.Whoever wins, the party desperately...
The Independent

Japan jumps, rest of Asia down, on China and virus concerns

Japan's benchmark advanced but other Asian markets were lower Friday amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and the pandemic. Some Chinese banks have disclosed what they are owed by Evergrande, seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil as it struggles under $310 billion in debt. The lenders say they can cope with a potential default. Evergrande's announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday seemed to help ease some worries. On Wall Street stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row, reversing losses for the week. Investors were pleased to have gotten...
KEYT

Asian shares mixed on China developer, virus concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and over the pandemic. Japan's benchmark jumped after reopening from Thursday's national holiday, but shares were little changed in South Korea and China. Australia's index fell. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row, reversing losses for the week. Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates. Evergrande's announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday helped to ease worries over whether it might default on its huge debt obligations.
Seattle Times

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming's worsening impacts. That puts rich nations close to within reach of its long-promised but not realized goal of $100 billion a year in climate help for developing nations.
WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Singapore

Singapore strategy of living with COVID raises concern, hope. As the island nation of Singapore pursues a strategy of "living with COVID" and a gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions, daily cases are skyrocketing and residents are growing increasingly anxious. But behind the headline figures, there is evidence the plan is working, with its focus more on the severity of infections and hospitalizations than numbers of daily cases, even as the highly transmissible delta variant presents challenges. A month into the plan, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung sought to allay growing concerns, saying the wave was expected and should be seen as a "rite of passage" for any country hoping to live with the disease.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Latest: Merck: Experimental pill cuts effects of virus

WASHINGTON — Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. Merck's drug would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, a potentially major advance in efforts to fight the pandemic. The study results were released by the company and have not been peer reviewed. An independent group of medical advisers monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early because the interim results were so strong.
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. "Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination," the study's...
TheDailyBeast

Secret State Department Report Suggests Likely Cause of Havana Syndrome

A secret report from the State Department concluded that the likely cause of the mysterious Havana Syndrome is not nefarious microwaves, as officials have publicly hypothesized, BuzzFeed News reports. The source of the unexplained cocktail of neurological symptoms may be something you might hear on any given evening: crickets. A scientific advisory board, the JASON group, authored the report for the bureau in 2018, two years after the first reported incident of Havana Syndrome. The report reads, "No plausible single source of energy (neither radio/microwaves nor sonic) can produce both the recorded audio/video signals and the reported medical effects. We believe the recorded sounds are mechanical or biological in origin, rather than electronic. The most likely source is the Indies short-tailed cricket."
