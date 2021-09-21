Systemic racism education
Thank you to the Legislature's Social Equity Caucus for releasing the statement regarding the teaching of a true and accurate history of the United States. Equity work in the schools is so important, especially right now. The history taught in most schools glosses over or outright ignores "uncomfortable" events in our history. If you want to know more, read "Stamped From the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (which I believe should be required reading in high schools).www.rutlandherald.com
