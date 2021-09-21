CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Systemic racism education

Thank you to the Legislature's Social Equity Caucus for releasing the statement regarding the teaching of a true and accurate history of the United States. Equity work in the schools is so important, especially right now. The history taught in most schools glosses over or outright ignores "uncomfortable" events in our history. If you want to know more, read "Stamped From the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi (which I believe should be required reading in high schools).

The Guardian

‘These are the facts’: Black educators silenced from teaching America’s racist past

H — istory teacher Valanna White filed into the auditorium the first week of August for the customary back-to-school all-staff meeting at Walker Valley high school in Cleveland, Tennessee. What she heard shifted her outlook for the coming school year. On 1 July, anew law took effect banning the teaching of critical race theory in Tennessee public schools. White listened intently as a school district official gave a vague overview informing the group that critical race theory was prohibited, though without fully explaining what critical race theory entails. Instead, teachers were told a list of actions – such as discussing racial discrimination – that were forbidden.
Upworthy

A class presentation listing 'pros' and 'cons' of slavery is why we need racism education

How race and racism are handled in schools has been an issue for decades, but the debate has been pushed into the spotlight in the past couple of years as the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. Hysteria over critical race theory (or what people think critical race theory is) has overtaken school board meetings and resulted in legislation governing what can and can't be talked about in the classroom when it comes to race and racism.
theadvocate.com

University of Louisiana System creates new program to enhance education of Black males

The University of Louisiana system has launched a program to enhance the educational experiences of exemplary Black male students. Two students from each of the system’s nine member institutions, including Southeastern Louisiana University, are participating in the inaugural cohort of the R.F. Lewis Scholars program, a three-year initiative that focuses on academics, social advancement and community service.
Herald Community Newspapers

Reflections on race, racism and respect

Years ago, my wife and I walked onto a Martha's Vineyard beach with my Cornell University advisee and his parents, only to be confronted by a white man asking where we thought we were going. My advisee’s father, a professor at a prestigious medical school, who was African-American, replied, “I could ask you the same. I own this beach.”
Ibram X. Kendi
hebronhawkeye.com

Opinion: Overcoming racism

It has been said that elementary school is important in developing every child’s education and setting up their foundation for the future. Studies show that a student’s time in elementary school is pivotal in developing social skills and building self-esteem, but for me, elementary school was quite the opposite. It...
WEAU-TV 13

Library educates people to intervene when witnessing racism against Asian Americans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire is taking action against racism toward Asian Americans that has escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 7, the library will host online Bystander Intervention training. The virtual program will teach people how to identify racism and hate incidents and safely step up, take action and defend fellow community members.
foxla.com

Fighting racism in corporate America

Why is there a lack of diversity and representation in companies across the country? Cindi Bright dives into that issue in her new book 'The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America'.
Paso Robles Daily News

Unity Committee releases report on systemic racism in SLO County

— The Unity Committee was formed in September of 2020. The purpose of the committee was to unite a diverse group of people from the community and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office to sit down and discuss experiences of systemic racism in San Luis Obispo County and to identify strategies to improve the community. This week they released a report titled, “Unity Committee Systemic Racism Report.”
Salem News

Column: Starting the conversation on racism

“Everywhere I go, there’s housing being built, but I’m homeless,” said Boston city bus driver Kafi Dixon in the new documentary by James Rutenbeck, “A Reckoning in Boston.” Despite making a decent wage, Dixon could no longer afford her apartment after the rent was jacked up by overdevelopment and gentrification.
Iowa State Daily

Editorial: No Child Left Behind and the American education system

Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial. Everyone wants their kids to succeed. We want to see our kids be better than us, do more, be better people. This translates to all aspects of their life, from education to who they are as a person.
TheConversationCanada

Reckoning with the truths of unmarked graves of Indigenous children, education systems must take action

The education system needs to help teachers address, repair and heal education towards and beyond reconciliation. “It’s clear that there will be more unmarked graves found at residential schools, but what are we (educators) supposed to do? How are we supposed to fix this?” These were questions posed by non-Indigenous teachers during a workshop we delivered in June on anti-Indigenous racism in curriculum to promote Indigenous cultural safety in schools. When we hear these types of questions, we are reminded of our research that has documented a range of affective responses by settler educators in understanding Canada’s history of genocide against Indigenous...
communityvoiceks.com

New Coalition Working to Stifle Institutional Racism in Kansas Foster Care System

The influence of institutional racism in the Kansas child welfare system can be depicted with statistics showing Black children were disproportionately investigated and removed from the home as well as reports demonstrating more rapid reunification of white children with their families. Those numbers and the goal of a lasting shift...
Times West Virginian

A new Anne Frank Center aims to reshape racism through Holocaust education

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The red-brick Georgian-style home on a tree-lined street at the heart of the University of South Carolina campus has no signs out yet. It is as anonymous, for the moment, as the red-brick Dutch townhouse where Anne Frank hid with her family from German soldiers. Opened Sept....
gbsan.com

Education

Girls Participate in Academy of Our Lady of Peace Hackathon. 75 young women in grades 8-12 from more than 20 schools across San Diego County recently came to the Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP) campus to attend the 2nd Annual OLP Hackathon. Inspired by the past year and...
The Conversation U.S.

Americans are in a mental health crisis – especially African Americans. Can churches help?

Centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination in the U.S. have left a major mental health burden on African American communities, and the past few years have dealt especially heavy blows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19, compared with white Americans. Their communities have also been hit disproportionately by job losses, food insecurity and homelessness as a result of the pandemic. Meanwhile, racial injustice and high-profile police killings of Black men have amplified stress. During the summer of 2020, amid both the pandemic and Black Lives Matter...
Herald Tribune

INDICATORS: GCBX supports measures to ensure quality educational systems

The Gulf Coast Builders Exchange (GCBX) supports a strong business environment and a strong community. This means more than just quality jobs/careers or retention of businesses. While those issues are hugely important and we support the local EDCs and their leaders – Sharon Hillstrom with the Bradenton Area EDC, North Port Economic Development Director Mel Thomas, and warmly welcome the leadership of Lisa Krouse with the Sarasota EDC – we know that their jobs depend on a quality community and quality educational system to attract and retain businesses in the region.
