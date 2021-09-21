Systemic racism education

The education system needs to help teachers address, repair and heal education towards and beyond reconciliation. “It’s clear that there will be more unmarked graves found at residential schools, but what are we (educators) supposed to do? How are we supposed to fix this?” These were questions posed by non-Indigenous teachers during a workshop we delivered in June on anti-Indigenous racism in curriculum to promote Indigenous cultural safety in schools. When we hear these types of questions, we are reminded of our research that has documented a range of affective responses by settler educators in understanding Canada’s history of genocide against Indigenous...

