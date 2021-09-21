Grisly: Remains From 87 Year Old Woman Found In Refrigerator

(Riverside, CA) — Police are investigating after the remains of an 87-year-old woman were found inside a refrigerator. Riverside police were called to the elderly woman’s home yesterday morning to do a welfare check. Family members told authorities they had not heard from their grandmother for a couple of weeks. Police said the victim’s daughter, who was also her caretaker, was detained and then later released. Homicide investigators are working to determine whether the woman died of natural causes prior to being placed into the refrigerator.