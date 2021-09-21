University researchers discover link between 2017 ‘Muslim ban,’ worse health outcomes
Almost immediately after taking office, former President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13769, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” banning travel and immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Using patient data from Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, University researchers found that Muslim Americans experienced several changes in their health care use in the aftermath of what was eventually referred to as the 2017 “Muslim ban.”www.browndailyherald.com
