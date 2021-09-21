University researchers discover link between 2017 ‘Muslim ban,’ worse health outcomes

A recent poll conducted by the organization Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change asked respondents to provide adjectives to describe Asian Americans. The three leading answers were: “Smart/Intelligent,” “Hard-Working” and “Kind/Nice/Thoughtful” — which are, as the LAAUNCH report states, “all highly consistent with stereotypes from the ‘model minority’ myth that have been used to describe Asian Americans for over 50 years.” The results of the poll did not surprise me because these are the words that I have heard many people use to describe me. When I was younger, I brushed aside these comments as compliments rather than pondering how they made me uncomfortable. Why did it bother me when Andrew Yang would quip, “I’m Asian, so I know a lot of doctors,” as a Democratic presidential candidate? Why did I bristle when a proctor for a standardized test winked at me and said that she was sure I aced the math section? There are worse things than to be thought of as a doctor who is good at math, I rationalized to myself. What’s the harm in a supposedly positive stereotype?

