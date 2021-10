Britney Spears’ father is said to be already looking for a lawyer. Popstar Britney Spears, 39, is currently on cloud nine. On September 12, 2021, the singer announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari, 27. Months ago, during a guardianship hearing, Britney announced that she would marry her partner and have children with him. After she was finally freed from her father’s guardianship on August 12th – a month before the engagement – nothing stands in the way of her private new beginning, right? Not exactly, because Jamie Spears, 69, is said to continue to interfere in his daughter’s affairs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO