IATSE To Seek Strike Authorization From Members – Editorials24

By James Carter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIATSE moved one step closer to a strike against the film and TV industry Monday, telling its members that it will now ask them for strike authorization. “Today, the AMPTP informed the IATSE that they do not intend to respond to our comprehensive package proposal presented to them over a week ago,” the union leaders said in a message to members. “This failure to continue negotiating can only be interpreted one way. They simply will not address the core issues we have repeatedly advocated for from the beginning. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”

imdb.com

IATSE Members Cancel Streaming Subscriptions Ahead of Strike Vote

As a strike authorization vote looms, some IATSE members have decided to cancel their streaming subscriptions in hopes of sending a message that would hit the studios in the pocketbook. Workers in the below-the-line entertainment unions are gearing up to vote to authorize a strike this weekend, amid anger over...
mynews13.com

Cinematographers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The union representing cinematographers voted Sunday to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, officials said. The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild voted unanimously to support the nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote yes. "This...
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
No Film School

The IATSE Strike Has Gone to a Vote—Time for Change

Thanks to the long hours on set and a lack of desired pay, IATSE might have to strike. The support staff in Hollywood are among the most important people on sets and behind the scenes. The reason your hopes and dreams make it to the big screen is that assistants, PAs, DPs, editors, and many other positions have banded together to work hard. And sometimes work long.
paydayreport.com

Help Us Travel & Cover 60,000 IATSE Workers Striking Nationwide

This week, over 60,000 IATSE film and television workers are set to take a landmark vote on whether or not they want to strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It would be the first nationwide strike of IATSE film production workers in the union’s history and...
kcrw.com

Low wages, grueling hours, lack of rest: Why IATSE is ready to strike

In recent weeks, members of the union IATSE — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — have been sharing their experiences, many of them posting anonymously on the Instagram account ia_stories. Camera operators, editors, grips, makeup and hair stylists, costumers, writers assistants and more have posted about low pay,...
c21media.net

US production workers’ union IATSE mulls strike action in contract dispute

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents Hollywood’s below-the-line workers, is considering a strike that could potentially disrupt film and TV production nationally. The union, which has more than 150,000 members working across the US entertainment industry, has been in negotiations with the Alliance of...
The Hollywood Reporter

“Change That Is Long Overdue”: Why IATSE May Call for a Strike

On Sept. 18, as industry power brokers were getting ready for the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, an estimated 2,800 crafts workers in Local 700 — which represents Hollywood editors — participated in a roughly four-hour remote call to discuss options if their umbrella union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, were to call on tens of thousands of its 150,000 members to strike. At least one other local held a similar call over the awards weekend. IATSE, which represents crewmembers including grips, cinematographers, editors, costumers, hairstylists and more, informed members Sept. 20 that it would hold a nationwide strike authorization...
