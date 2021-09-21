CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

IATSE To Seek Strike Authorization From Members – WM Leader

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIATSE moved one step closer to a strike against the film and TV industry Monday, telling its members that it will now ask them for strike authorization. “Today, the AMPTP informed the IATSE that they do not intend to respond to our comprehensive package proposal presented to them over a week ago,” the union leaders said in a message to members. “This failure to continue negotiating can only be interpreted one way. They simply will not address the core issues we have repeatedly advocated for from the beginning. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving the change that is long overdue in this industry.”

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographers Guild Board Votes Unanimously To Support IATSE Strike Authorization

The national executive board of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), Local 600, announced that it has voted unanimously to support the IATSE nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote “Yes.” The strike authorization vote, scheduled to be held Oct. 1-3, comes in response to the failure of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees to agree on a new three-year basic agreement. At issue are subjects including rest periods, breaks, wages, benefits and compensation for streaming work. Said ICG national president John Lindley in a statement released on Sunday. “The elected leaders...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
LABOR ISSUES
No Film School

The IATSE Strike Has Gone to a Vote—Time for Change

Thanks to the long hours on set and a lack of desired pay, IATSE might have to strike. The support staff in Hollywood are among the most important people on sets and behind the scenes. The reason your hopes and dreams make it to the big screen is that assistants, PAs, DPs, editors, and many other positions have banded together to work hard. And sometimes work long.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Amptp
tvtechnology.com

IATSE Moves Closer to a Strike

LOS ANGELES—With talks seemingly stalled on new contracts covering 60,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada, the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees has said it will hold a strike authorization vote that could shut down film and TV production. The IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television...
LABOR ISSUES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Change That Is Long Overdue”: Why IATSE May Call for a Strike

On Sept. 18, as industry power brokers were getting ready for the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, an estimated 2,800 crafts workers in Local 700 — which represents Hollywood editors — participated in a roughly four-hour remote call to discuss options if their umbrella union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, were to call on tens of thousands of its 150,000 members to strike. At least one other local held a similar call over the awards weekend. IATSE, which represents crewmembers including grips, cinematographers, editors, costumers, hairstylists and more, informed members Sept. 20 that it would hold a nationwide strike authorization...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
paydayreport.com

Help Us Travel & Cover 60,000 IATSE Workers Striking Nationwide

This week, over 60,000 IATSE film and television workers are set to take a landmark vote on whether or not they want to strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It would be the first nationwide strike of IATSE film production workers in the union’s history and...
LABOR ISSUES
c21media.net

US production workers’ union IATSE mulls strike action in contract dispute

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents Hollywood’s below-the-line workers, is considering a strike that could potentially disrupt film and TV production nationally. The union, which has more than 150,000 members working across the US entertainment industry, has been in negotiations with the Alliance of...
LABOR ISSUES
IndieWire

As IATSE Vote Looms, Confident Union Members — and Their Cars — Take to the Streets in Support of Strike

In a decidedly Los Angeles show of support for IATSE’s strike-authorization, hundreds of people queued up in Hollywood Sunday to have their car windows painted with the union’s logo, raised fists, and messages urging some 60,000 crafts workers to “vote yes” in elections that begin Friday. The effort took place over seven hours Sunday afternoon behind the Sunset Boulevard headquarters of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, one of the 13 Hollywood locals that are covered by the IATSE-studio contract negotiations that reached an impasse earlier this month. Unsatisfied by progress around wage increases, breaks, and other big-ticket issues, IATSE’s leadership is...
LABOR ISSUES
kcrw.com

Low wages, grueling hours, lack of rest: Why IATSE is ready to strike

In recent weeks, members of the union IATSE — the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees — have been sharing their experiences, many of them posting anonymously on the Instagram account ia_stories. Camera operators, editors, grips, makeup and hair stylists, costumers, writers assistants and more have posted about low pay,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘About Power, Not Reason’: As Locals Build Support, IATSE Votes on Strike Authorization Next Week

Tens of thousands of Hollywood crafts workers represented by IATSE are set to begin voting October 1 on whether to authorize a strike that would lead to a nationwide shutdown of TV and film production. It comes as the international union and local branches are working to coalesce editors, camera operators, grips, and others around a “yes” vote, seizing a moment where conversations about workers’ rights and wealth inequality have grown louder over the last year. IATSE leaders on Monday told members that a sustained impasse in contract negotiations between IATSE and studios prompted the union to move forward with a strike...
LABOR ISSUES
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern dining workers vote to authorize strike from Compass Group

Northwestern dining and services workers voted Wednesday to authorize a strike from Compass Group, the University’s food service provider. Out of about 200 workers, 95% voted in favor of the strike — part of an effort to bring Compass Group back to the bargaining table after they presented workers with an offer that did not include any of the union’s demands, according to SESP junior Neva Legallet, a Students Organizing for Labor Rights member. The workers are demanding a $19.88 hourly wage and consistent health insurance coverage.
LABOR ISSUES
wmleader.com

7 Best Casino Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Wells Fargo is selectively bullish on gaming and casino stocks. Casino stocks have taken a hit recently, and the Dow Jones U.S. Gambling Total Stock Market Indexis down 6.6% since Sept. 7. General concerns about the Chinese economy coupled with fears over regulatory crackdowns and uncertainties surrounding a gaming law review in Macao have been major bearish catalysts for casino stocks. Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer recently initiated coverage of a dozen gaming stocks and says investors need to be extremely selective, especially when it comes to Macao exposure. Instead, Politzer prefers stocks focused on Las Vegas and the U.S. online betting markets. Here are seven gaming stocks Wells Fargo recommends buying on the dip.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy