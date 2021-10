There has been so much on attention paid to Britney Spears and her conservatorship battle just this year, that it would be difficult for most people who like to keep track of celebrity news to stay unaware of all of the recent changes (and charges). Now, after several new documentaries and specials on her case have either aired or been given premiere dates, Spears has revealed that she's watched some of a recent special and offered fans a lot of thoughts about it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO