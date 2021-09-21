CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to safely can salsa

By Sara Welch
Cover picture for the articleIf your vegetable garden has produced plenty of fresh tomatoes and peppers over the last few weeks, making homemade salsa is just the ticket to preserve them. Salsa recipes typically combine low-acid foods (onions and peppers) with high-acid foods (tomatoes) to create a mixture that is safe for canning. However, the type and amount of ingredients used to make salsa and the preparation methods are important considerations to ensure safety when canning salsa.

