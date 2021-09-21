How to safely can salsa

When we think of salsa, juicy tomatoes come to mind; or maybe smoky, roasted tomatillos, or even grilled peaches or corn. We think of fresh or preserved fruits and vegetables. And then there's salsa macha. Hailing from the coastal state Veracruz, this is almost more of a chile paste. It's made by toasting dried chiles, garlic, nuts, and seeds in oil and grinding them all together with a touch of vinegar and sugar.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO