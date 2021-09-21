Coveted lineman Sacra may enroll early

Jacob Sacra was ready for a new challenge after two years as a dominant performer on the wrestling mat and football field at Madison County High School in Virginia. Sacra found what he was looking for at national prep football powerhouse St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, where he transferred prior to his junior year. The move increased the competition and exposure for the 6-foot-5, 298-pound offensive lineman and ultimately led to more than a half-dozen scholarship offers from Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including teams from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.