Health calendar — Sept. 21

By Susan Guynn
The Frederick News-Post
10 days ago
 10 days ago
The seated twist releases hip flexors, iliotibial bands and glutes while strengthening back muscles. Breathing should be deep and stretch laterally into the sides and back of the rib cage for the most powerful effect. File photo by Uma Kleppinger

CLASSES/SEMINARS

Goat Yoga — 3 p.m. Sept. 25, at Links Bridge Vineyard, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. $40 per person, wine tasting included for ages 21 and older. Class open to all ages. Register at goatforthesoul.com or 240-405-2208.

Yoga in the Vines — 11 a.m. Sept. 26, Loew Vineyards, 14001 Liberty Road, Mount Airy. $20 per session. loewvineyards.net/events.

MISCELLANY

Alzheimer’s Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Roy Roger’s Restaurant, 191 Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick. 25% of income will be donated to Frederick Alzheimer’s Association. Just mention it to the cashier. 301-682-6174.

NOCC to Host Annual Together in Teal Everywhere as One National Broadcast — 7 p.m. Sept. 25, give.ovarian.org. Sharing inspiration from coast to coast, this event will highlight the remarkable stories being told every day in communities across the nation.

Kyle’s Crusaders annual Walk to Conquer Childhood Cancer — 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 3, Old National Pike District Park, 12406 Old National Pike, Mount Airy. Fueled by the wish of their late 16-year-old son for a cure and the lack of pediatric cancer research funding on a national level, the family of Kyle Addington is on a mission to conquer childhood cancer through Kyle’s Crusaders. To volunteer, register to walk, make a donation or be a sponsor, visit kylescrusaders.com. Suggested donation of $25 per participant.

HIV Testing — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays, by appointment only, walk-ins welcome. Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Rapid, confidential. 301-600-3342 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 Community Testing Walk-up Clinics — Open to the public. Outside walk-up testing. Face coverings and social distancing required. No documentation, insurance or doctor’s note needed. Results in one to three days. Free. health.frederickcountymd.gov:

— 7 to 11 a.m. daily, Frederick Health Hospital Village, Frederick Health Way, Frederick

— 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Frederick Towne Mall parking lot near Mr. Tire, West Patrick Street, Frederick

— 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Rockledge Plaza, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H (above Masters Pharmacy), Frederick.

— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Municipal Building parking lot, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont

— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Railroad Square, South Maple Avenue, Brunswick

— 4 to 6 p.m., Sept. 21, Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Community Center, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit frederickcountymd.gov/covidvaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment. 301-600-7900 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 301-600-7905 for Spanish:

— 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Vigilant Hose Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

— 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22, Carver Apartments Community Center, 207 Lee Alley, Frederick

— 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 24, 25, 800 Oak St., Frederick, entrance off Himes Avenue.

— 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sept. 23, Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick

— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23, Brunswick Railroad Square, Brunswick

— 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, 615 E. Main St., Thurmont.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

Sept. 21 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick

Sept. 23 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown

Sept. 24 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church Chewsville, 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg

Sept. 24 — noon to 5 p.m., Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, 124 S. Main St., Union Bridge

Sept. 29 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ LDS, 1811 Latham Drive, Frederick

Sept. 29 — noon to 6 p.m., Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia

Sept. 30 — noon to 5 p.m., Liberty Baptist Church, 1200 Madison St., Lisbon.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Comments / 0

wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Groundbreaking for New Neighborhood Hospital in Blackman Community

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital on Veterans Parkway off Interstate 840. Hospital President and CEO Gordon B. Ferguson commented.. The neighborhood hospital will be the first of its kind in Tennessee. Ferguson explains what the hospital in the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Aberdeen News

Daily calendar for Sept. 16

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.
Aberdeen News

Daily calendar for Sept. 25

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.
bonnersferryherald.com

Community calendar - Sept. 23 to Sept. 29

SPOT BUS: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bonners Ferry to Sandpoint and back. Call 24 hours in advance, 208-267-4740. Al Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., United Methodists Church, 6568 Lincoln Road. Meeting is also available via Zoom. For more information and access to meetings, call Roger Z. or Naomi Z. at 208-946-5219.
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

