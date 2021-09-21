CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing, European rights court rules

By Guy Faulconbridge, Michael Holden
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVo8q_0c2s9Pxb00
The grave of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko is seen at Highgate Cemetery in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko who died an agonising death after he was poisoned in London with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope.

Kremlin critic Litvinenko, 43, died weeks after drinking green tea laced with polonium-210 at London’s plush Millennium hotel in an attack Britain has long blamed on Moscow.

In its ruling, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concluded Russia was responsible for the killing.

"It found that Mr Litvinenko’s assassination was imputable to Russia," its statement said.

Russia has always denied any involvement in Litvinenko's death which plunged Anglo-Russian relations to a post-Cold War low.

A lengthy British inquiry concluded in 2016 that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to murder Litvinenko.

It also found that former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and another Russian, Dmitry Kovtun, carried out the killing as part of an operation probably directed by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

The ECHR agreed. Both men have always denied involvement.

"The court found it established, beyond reasonable doubt, that the assassination had been carried out by Mr Lugovoy and Mr Kovtun," the ruling said.

"The planned and complex operation involving the procurement of a rare deadly poison, the travel arrangements for the pair, and repeated and sustained attempts to administer the poison indicated that Mr Litvinenko had been the target of the operation."

It too concluded that the Russian state was to blame and that had the men been carrying out a "rogue operation", Moscow would have the information to prove that theory.

"However, the government had made no serious attempt to provide such information or to counter the findings of the UK authorities," the ruling said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Russia behind Alexander Litvinenko murder - European rights court rule

Russia dey responsible for di killing of Alexander Litvinenko, di European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) don judge. Dem poison Litvinenko, wey be former Russian spy wey later become a British citizen with polonium-216 for London for 2006. One UK public inquiry wey dem conduct for 2016 conclude say di...
EUROPE
The Independent

Czech, Hungarian leaders warn of Afghan migration

The prime minister of Hungary on Wednesday brought his anti-immigration views to the Czech Republic, where a fellow leader has made migration a major campaign topic before the country's general election next week. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Hungary's Viktor Orban shared their views during a meeting in a northern Czech city. Orban called illegal migration a threat to the future of countries in Central Europe Orban said he expected “millions” of refugees from Afghanistan to try to reach the European Union as part of a new mass migration wave.Babis, an admirer of Orban’s hardline policies, said his...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexander Litvinenko
The Independent

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates, a European Union mediator announced Thursday. “We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached,” EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.Last week, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, saying that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia...
POLITICS
AFP

Embattled French ex-president Sarkozy given second jail term

A French court on Thursday handed former president Nicolas Sarkozy a one-year prison sentence for illegal financing of his 2012 re-election bid, dealing a fresh blow to the right-winger seven months after he received a jail term for corruption. Sarkozy, 66, will not serve time behind bars under the terms of Thursday's verdict, with the court ruling that he could serve it at home by wearing an electronic bracelet. He was not in court to hear the judge impose the maximum sentence for illegal campaign financing after finding that Sarkozy had "voluntarily neglected to exercise oversight over the spending incurred". Sarkozy immediately vowed a fight to the finish against what he said was an "injustice".
POLITICS
The Independent

Belarus blocks news site after deaths of dissident, KGB

Belarusian authorities on Wednesday blocked access to another news site, the latest in a series of steps restricting independent media in the country after it was shaken by a wave of anti-government protests. The Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus website, the Belarusian subsidiary of a popular Russian newspaper of the same name. The ministry didn't provide any reasons for the decision to block the popular website, which is visited by some 20,000 users daily. The access to it was restricted several hours after it ran a story about an alleged shootout in...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Cold War#European#Kgb#Kremlin#Plush Millennium#Echr#Anglo#British#Russian#Federal Security Service#Soviet
The Independent

Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday. It was the first in-person meeting for Putin in over two weeks. On Sept. 14, the Russian president went into self-isolation after a staff member he worked in close contact with contracted coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to reporters that the two-week self-isolation ended for Putin on Wednesday. As the two leaders sat down for talks, Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries “develop positively.” “Negotiations are sometimes difficult, but with a positive final...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'

An Afghan sniper who worked with UK special forces 'was shot dead by the Taliban after being told there was no room for him and his family on RAF flight out of Kabul'. Noor, 29, had been a member of a British-trained Afghan unit known as CF333, but was not rescued in the airlift from Kabul airport that followed the Taliban takeover.
WORLD
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
HuffingtonPost

'Betrayal': Greta Thunberg Loses It On 'So-Called' World Leaders

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had harsh words for world leaders during a speech at Italy’s Youth4Climate summit this week, saying failed leadership had resulted in 30 years of “empty words and promises” that amounted to a generational “betrayal.”. The 18-year-old spoke at the event Tuesday, which comes just a...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Taliban order fighters out of Afghan homes they took over

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Thursday ordered their fighters to leave private homes they had taken over during last month’s blitz when the group seized control of Afghanistan, an apparent effort to impose order among Taliban ranks. Meanwhile, in the capital of Kabul, the Taliban fired shots to...
WORLD
The Independent

France's Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing case

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is facing a potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid — a ruling that comes seven months after he was convicted in a corruption and influence peddling case.Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial.He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande Prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term, as well as a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, caught after fleeing trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman was caught hours after failing to turn up for her trial on Thursday on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy