Frederick, MD

20-50-100 Years Ago — Sept. 21

By Susan Guynn
Frederick News-Post
 10 days ago

Considerable complaint has been heard among storekeepers lately in regard to “doubtful eggs.” A grocer stated yesterday that he had found from one to four “over ripe” eggs in almost every dozen he purchased recently and that he had heard the same complaint from other merchants. It was also said that a huckster, after purchasing a large lot of eggs, was obliged to throw away six dozen from one crate, all of which were absolutely bad.

