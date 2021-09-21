Library Displays New Signs

This new website will allow visitors to rent pavilions, the band building, and athletic fields online, see what events are happening in the park or the library, sign up for activities and pay any necessary fees or reserve your spot if it’s a free activity and pre-registration is required. There are lots of pictures and information. Any field, pavilion, or park that is named in honor of someone will have information about that person and why they are important to the City. There’s a lot to learn here! This new site may be accessed from the City’s website (www.CityofFestus.org) by clicking the “Facility Rental” button. This site will be so helpful and has been needed for several years. The City is excited to be able to provide this new service, but is still available to answer any questions and to be of service. In the coming weeks, two new kiosks will be installed at City Hall and Public Works so that people who don't have computer access at home may take advantage of this new site like everyone else.

FESTUS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO