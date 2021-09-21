CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library Displays New Signs

By Lynn Zaffino
 10 days ago

The Easton Public Library has put out a new batch of signs for its revolving "Voices of Diversity" lawn sign exhibit. This new group of signs features additional quotations that have not previously been exhibited, including quotes from Muhammed Ali, Marvin Gaye, Desmond Tutu, and Vernā Myers.

