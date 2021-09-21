CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New USTOA survey reveals the business impact from EU decision to remove the U.S. for Safe Travel List

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) released new findings from a survey of its tour operator Active Members following the European Union’s announcement on August 30 to remove the United States from its “safe list.” Roughly nine out of ten (88%) of USTOA Active Members who responded to the survey operate tours or packaged travel itineraries to Europe.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, coming into effect on 4 October, all about the jabbed and the jabbed-nots.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier – with the “test to fly” dropped. The same applies for under-18s arriving from 55 countries whose vaccinations are recognised.But for unvaccinated travellers (including non-British under-18s arriving from unrecognised nations), the impending changes are either neutral or negative.The transport secretary, Grant...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Europe Travel#European Travel#Eu Countries#U S#Eu#The European Union#Ustoa Active#Americans#Active Members#Non European
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
TravelDailyNews.com

Sky Vacations reaffirms commitment to Europe; announces ETOA membership

Sky Vacations, one of the leading outbound tour operators in North America announced its partnership with The European Tourism Association (ETOA), leading trade association to promote tourism to Europe. “With over 1,200 members serving 63 origin markets, ETOA is a powerful voice at local, national and across European levels, and we could not be happier with our association” says Richard Krieger, Director Sky Vacations. He further adds, “our commitment to serving this continent is reflected in our extensive product portfolio and our new partnership reinforces the same."
LIFESTYLE
IBTimes

US Easing Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Visitors From UK, EU

The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions for visitors from the U.K. and the European Union beginning in November. Biden will require European nationals to be fully vaccinated and receive a negative test 72 hours prior to flying. Travelers will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Turkey removed from red list as part of wider travel reopening

Turkey has been removed from the red list for travellers from the UK in the latest update to restrictions. In what will be the last set of changes before a new system is introduced in October, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya were also moved to the amber list.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
investing.com

Airline Stocks Gain on Report U.S. to Ease EU, UK Travel for Vaccinated

Investing.com – Shares of both European and U.S. airlines rose Monday on a report that the Biden administration plans to relax rules for vaccinated travelers from the EU and the U.K. According to a report in Financial Times, the Biden administration’s new travel policy will be effective in November. The...
WORLD
TravelPulse

US, EU Airlines To Benefit From Biden Administration Lifting Travel Ban

President Joe Biden’s decision to reopen the country to fully vaccinated travelers from Europe should be a boon to both U.S. and international airlines. Traditionally, trans-Atlantic routes are extraordinarily lucrative for airlines. As Reuters News Service reported, those routes accounted for 26 percent of the revenue for IAG – owner...
U.S. POLITICS
Travel Weekly

Turkey tipped for red list removal in Covid travel rules overhaul

Turkey is being tipped as being among a raft of countries to be removed from the red list banning foreign travel in time for October school half-term as the government relaxes international travel rules. The red list, which prohibits travel to 62 countries, could be halved, meaning that most destinations...
WORLD
Augusta Free Press

New AAA Travel Survey: Most Americans still planning travel, but…

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A new AAA Travel survey finds that most Americans are still planning to travel between now and the end of next year, but many more of them will be insuring those trips specifically because of the pandemic. According to the survey, more...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

US to lift travel ban from UK and EU in November

The United States will re-open to air passengers from the UK, the European Union and many other countries who have received Covid-19 vaccines in early November, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday. It came after Boris Johnson was set to push Joe Biden to change Covid-19...
WORLD
TravelPulse

New Family Travel Survey Reveals More Families Look To Travel Advisors

Families are continuing to travel and are looking to travel advisors more frequently to help them plan. The 2021 U.S. Family Travel Survey conducted by the Family Travel Association (FTA) in collaboration with the NYU School of Professional Studies looked at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on family travel behaviors, preferences and attitudes.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy