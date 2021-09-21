New USTOA survey reveals the business impact from EU decision to remove the U.S. for Safe Travel List
NEW YORK – The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) released new findings from a survey of its tour operator Active Members following the European Union’s announcement on August 30 to remove the United States from its “safe list.” Roughly nine out of ten (88%) of USTOA Active Members who responded to the survey operate tours or packaged travel itineraries to Europe.www.traveldailynews.com
