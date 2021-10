Included in the September 2021 release, the Slider (beta) Instant App utilizes a playable slider to bring numeric and time enabled data to life. The numeric option supports integer fields, expanding the options for animating data beyond only time enabled data. For example, the slider can showcase date-related fields stored integer fields (year or time of day) or other types of values such as census response rate or election results. The time option animates time enabled webmaps. The app includes options to control play speed, change the display of non-active and active features, and manager the slider theme. It also includes all the options you’re already familiar with for (most) instant apps such as bookmarks, layer lists, legends, navigation controls, hover pop-ups and a cover pages, as well as many more!

