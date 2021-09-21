CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Mary Ellis Thompson

Paducah Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH — Mary Ellis Thompson, 92, of Paducah, Kentucky, left this life on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at her home. Mary Ellis was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Paducah to the late Frank and Clois Wood. She graduated from Reidland High School in 1947. Mary Ellis was married 43 years to the late Charles Thompson. She worked at Citizens Bank and Paducah Dry Goods where she served as an office manager and assistant store manager. She was a member of Sunny Slope Church of Christ.

