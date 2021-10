Even with stocks skidding to their worst day in four months, energy remains the top-performing sector in the market. Shares of oil-and-gas companies tumbled 3% on Monday amid a marketwide rout sparked by troubles in China’s property market, but the energy sector is still the brightest spot in a down September for stocks. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 lead the broad index’s 11 other sectors this month, with a 1.2% decline.