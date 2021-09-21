Qatar Airways joins ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation
DOHA, QATAR – Qatar Airways announce its participation on the Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), becoming the first airline in the Middle East to join the global coalition, reaffirming its commitment to work together with the relevant industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, academia, governments and non-government organisations towards aviation decarbonisation and promoting sustainable air transport.www.traveldailynews.com
