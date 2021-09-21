Element announces strategic reseller partnership with Traveknowledgy at this year’s Travel Tech Show

Panther envisions a world where DeFi and Web3 users can enjoy a decentralized world without surveillance. Where privacy features are available in dApps and protocols by default. Where all EVM compatible blockchains are connected through a privacy layer, but at the same time allowing users to share data with counterparties as they see fit, balancing privacy and trust. With that vision in mind, Panther is thrilled to announce a partnership with NEAR that puts Panther closer to that goal.

