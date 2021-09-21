Element announces strategic reseller partnership with Traveknowledgy at this year’s Travel Tech Show
Element announced a Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with Traveknowledgy, the travel technology company that automates the complex post-booking processes for TMCs and OTAs. Element is now adding Traveknowlegy’s advanced GDS-agnostic automation solution technology to its growing portfolio. Traveknowledgy enables TMCs and OTAs across the world to transform post-booking processes...www.traveldailynews.com
