Element announces strategic reseller partnership with Traveknowledgy at this year's Travel Tech Show

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Element announced a Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with Traveknowledgy, the travel technology company that automates the complex post-booking processes for TMCs and OTAs. Element is now adding Traveknowlegy's advanced GDS-agnostic automation solution technology to its growing portfolio. Traveknowledgy enables TMCs and OTAs across the world to transform post-booking processes...

