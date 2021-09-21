Sherry Abedi appointed General Manager of Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Viceroy Hotels and Resorts celebrate the highly anticipated appointment of Area General Manager, Sherry Abedi. Demonstrating extensive experience in luxury hotel operations, as Area General Manager Abedi will oversee all facets of Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC – two of the city’s most sought after hotel destinations and cultural hubs. Abedi will lead both D.C. hotels, managing day-to-day operations across rooms and food and beverage, as well as the development of new and evolving programming and amenities.www.traveldailynews.com
