Sherry Abedi appointed General Manager of Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Viceroy Hotels and Resorts celebrate the highly anticipated appointment of Area General Manager, Sherry Abedi. Demonstrating extensive experience in luxury hotel operations, as Area General Manager Abedi will oversee all facets of Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC – two of the city’s most sought after hotel destinations and cultural hubs. Abedi will lead both D.C. hotels, managing day-to-day operations across rooms and food and beverage, as well as the development of new and evolving programming and amenities.

www.traveldailynews.com

