Sherry Abedi appointed General Manager of Hotel Zena and Viceroy Washington DC

General Manager Florian Riedel arrives from Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto, where he held the same role. Born and educated in Germany, the multi-lingual Riedel began his Four Seasons career at one of the company’s flagship locations in London, England, before moving through progressive positions in Berlin, the Bahamas, Hawaii and California. He is well-versed in the company’s growing residential business, having overseen the integration of one of its largest residential communities into the resort operations of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, as well as projects in Seattle and Beijing.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO