The S&P 500 has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains to show signs of weakness yet again. At this point, if we break down below the lows of the previous week, I think that the markets will start to fall apart quite drastically, and I will be a buyer of puts as I suspect we will go looking towards the $4200 level. Underneath there, we also have the 200 day EMA coming into the picture so it certainly makes a certain amount of sense that we would see buyers in that area.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO