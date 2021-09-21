Puerto Rico announced as Host Destination for Connect Marketplace 2022

Thirteen piña coladas in a week might not seem like much. But assuming I sleep for about seven hours per night, the math is more like one piña colada for every nine waking hours. If that still doesn’t sound like a lot — and I do not doubt the veracity of your all-inclusive binge that one time with your bros — I merely ask you to check my blood sugar level. I have no doubt it will tell the tale.

