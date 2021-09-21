Puerto Rico announced as Host Destination for Connect Marketplace 2022
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) recently announced at the Connect Marketplace 2021 Convention in Tampa, Florida that Puerto Rico will be the host of Connect Marketplace 2022, bringing more than 2,000 tourism and hospitality professionals to the Island. The event will take place May 22-24, 2022, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, taking advantage of numerous hotel properties and the newly opened Distrito T- Mobile entertainment complex, for an estimated economic impact of $3M.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0