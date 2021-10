NEW YORK, NY – The iconic Waldorf Astoria New York has launched Waldorf Stories, a brand-new website that will honor, document, and preserve the oral history of the world’s most famous hotel through stories told by the people that lived them - the guests, visitors, and staff who have experienced special moments at the legendary building on Park Avenue. Waldorf Stories is an open call to the public to submit their personal memories to www.WaldorfStories.com, where select stories will be featured for the world to see and appreciate. A winning entry will be chosen and awarded the grand prize: a “Weekend at the Waldorf” for two: an opportunity to be one of the first guests to stay at the hotel when it reopens in 2023, including a VIP stay at the hotel with specially curated experiences.

