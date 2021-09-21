The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville announces three new leaders

As 2022 is quickly approaching, we share some exciting new hotel openings around the globe that are slated for next year. Sensei Porcupine Creek (pictured) Description: As Sensei’s second retreat and first United States mainland retreat, Sensei Porcupine Creek will convert a 230-acre private estate, nestled against the Santa Rosa mountains in Rancho Mirage, California, into an ultra-luxury wellbeing experience. The tranquil and intimate setting will feature a small number of hotel rooms in the former estate house, as well as private villas clustered throughout the luxurious property. Renowned for its private golf course, world-class tennis facilities and notable guests, Sensei Porcupine Creek will offer similar spa, nutrition, movement, and other wellness and sports programs found at its sister facility, Sensei Lāna’i, A Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii. The retreat features a state-of-the-art diagnostic center, yoga and fitness pavilions, a relaxing swimming pool and the culinary delight of Sensei by Nobu. Sensei was founded by Larry Ellison, technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus, a world-leading physician and scientist, The New York Times best-selling author and CBS News contributor. At the heart of the Retreat experience is the Sensei Way, which distills preventive health science, data and research into three simple paths for everyday living: move, nourish and rest.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO