The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville announces three new leaders

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, TN - The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, announce the appointment of three new executive team members: Mark Yanke as general manager; Kalyana Krishnamoorthy as director of food and beverage; and Pilar Ortiz as director of people and culture. With collective experience at globally recognized establishments across the world, the three hospitality industry veterans reinforce the new hotel as the premier luxury destination in Nashville.

