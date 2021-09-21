CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines invests in Brazil's GOL Airlines which has interline agreement with Cubana de Aviacion

By Theodore Koumelis
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Brazil’s largest airline, has agreed to expand its commercial cooperation with American Airlines Group Inc. through an exclusive codeshare agreement for the next three years that will deepen the relationship between the two airlines. As part of the Agreement, GOL will receive an equity investment of US$200 million (R$1.05 billion) from American.

#U S Airlines#Gol#Gol Airlines#Cubana De Aviacion#Agreement
