American Airlines invests in Brazil's GOL Airlines which has interline agreement with Cubana de Aviacion

Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur has achieved Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of Airport Carbon Accreditation, the first airport group in France to do so. The successful accreditation at the new highest level of the renowned CO2 reduction programme for Nice Côte d’Azur, Cannes Mandelieu and Saint-Tropez airports is a continuation of the group’s long standing engagement in climate action. Nice Airport became the first carbon neutral airport in France in 2016, joined by Cannes and Saint-Tropez airports in 2018. The group has been active in the programme since 2011. Today’s achievement is inextricably linked to and supports the group’s commitment to achieve Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2030.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO