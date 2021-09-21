CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Holiday season improvements in passenger traffic “cannot be called a recovery” says ACI Europe

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS - European airport trade body, ACI Europe, released its air traffic report for July 2021, as well as preliminary data for the month of August. The report shows that passenger traffic in the European airport network decreased by -49.3% in July compared to the same period pre-pandemic (2019) - a significant improvement compared to previous months (-74% in Q2 2021). Total passenger volumes more than doubled during the month compared to July 2020 – at 133.4 million up from 57.4 million.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

Passenger traffic recovery stalls as key domestic markets hit in August: IATA

IATA figures show the impact of Covid-related slowdowns in key domestic markets, notably China, contributed to a faltering in the overall passenger traffic recovery in August compared with July. Global passenger traffic had been 53% down on its pre-crisis levels in July. But this was 56% down on the 2019...
ECONOMY
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, coming into effect on 4 October, all about the jabbed and the jabbed-nots.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to all four UK nations will become easier – with the “test to fly” dropped. The same applies for under-18s arriving from 55 countries whose vaccinations are recognised.But for unvaccinated travellers (including non-British under-18s arriving from unrecognised nations), the impending changes are either neutral or negative.The transport secretary, Grant...
TRAVEL
The Independent

US celebrates ‘win’ as Britain looks to push China out of nuclear energy sites

Washington is celebrating the UK’s effort to push a Chinese company out of a sensitive nuclear power project, according to people familiar with US engagement on the issue. The US, long an opponent of the UK’s energy ties with China, considers London’s plans to require Chinese energy giant, CGN to give up its 20 per cent stake in the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk a long-fought-for diplomatic win. The British government’s discomfort with China’s grip on its energy sector has grown in recent months. Meanwhile, the Biden administration launched a fresh drive to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including cyberattacks, earlier this year. This plan was created specifically with adversaries Russia and China, and their cyber-hostility in mind, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Travel#Aci#Aci Europe#Eu#Governments#Ams#Paris Cdg#Group 1 Airports3#Intra European#Group 34#Bastia#Santorini
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Νew direct flights to Tbilisi and Kutaisi International Airports

TBILISI, GEORGIA - In time for the annually celebrated Rtveli grape harvest and wine festival, taking place in rural destinations across the country, Georgia, an inspiring European destination suitable to be explored and enjoyed during all four seasons, officially announces new direct flights to its Tbilisi International Airport and Kutaisi International Airport.
WORLD
The Independent

EU eyes visa retaliation to halt migrant influx from Belarus

As allegations mount that Belarus is using migrants to destabilize the European Union, the bloc’s executive branch proposed Wednesday to tighten visa restrictions on members of President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime.The European Commission wants the 27 EU member countries to consider suspending parts of a “visa facilitation agreement” with Belarus that entered force in July 2020. The deal was aimed at improving contacts and drawing the former Soviet country closer to Europe.The proposal would hit Belarusian officials, including members of government, lawmakers, diplomatic delegations and top court representatives. It would increase travel red tape and require them to provide extra...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair restores 100% of Cork’s pre-Ppandemic traffic for Summer ’22

Ryanair announced a $200m investment in Cork Airport and a full recovery of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity with the reopening of its 2 aircraft base. This investment will bring 20 routes to Cork, including the introduction of new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh which are unserved following the collapse of Stobart Air.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Pegasus expands flight schedule and direct routes from UK as Turkey reopens

LONDON - As summer turns to autumn, fly away for some golden sunshine, sandy beaches and crowd-free sightseeing. Following the announcement that Turkey moved onto England’s amber list on 22 September 2021, leading low-cost carrier, Pegasus Airlines, has expanded its schedule and its number of direct flights from London Stansted and Manchester to Turkey and beyond with low-cost and flexible fares, and its health and safety-first approach.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur group obtains the highest climate accolade in global CO2 standard for airports

Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur has achieved Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of Airport Carbon Accreditation, the first airport group in France to do so. The successful accreditation at the new highest level of the renowned CO2 reduction programme for Nice Côte d’Azur, Cannes Mandelieu and Saint-Tropez airports is a continuation of the group’s long standing engagement in climate action. Nice Airport became the first carbon neutral airport in France in 2016, joined by Cannes and Saint-Tropez airports in 2018. The group has been active in the programme since 2011. Today’s achievement is inextricably linked to and supports the group’s commitment to achieve Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2030.
WORLD
TravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways Group releases its 2020/21 Annual Report

DOHA, QATAR - Qatar Airways Group has published its Annual Report for 2020/21, covering a challenging year with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing extensive loss of traffic and revenues as part of a pattern seen across the global aviation industry. Despite the difficulties, Qatar Airways Group proves that rising to the challenge is nothing new for the airline and its subsidiaries, projecting the Group’s strength, resilience, and commitment.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Can Europe power the recovery as US and China stumble?

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The United States and China have each taken turns powering the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Is Europe next?. The European economy...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Widerøe boosts London Heathrow to Bergen direct services to daily

With the air travel gradually picking up and Norway as one of the countries on the UK travel Green list, Norwegian airline Widerøe now increases the frequency to daily for the London Heathrow to Bergen route. The daily services will be operating from Heathrow Airport Terminal 2. The London - Bergen route will be operated by our modern jet aircraft Embraer E190-E2, which makes less noise and uses significantly less fuel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotelnewsresource.com

ForwardKeys Travel Alert: Quarantine Travel Hubs

As the team of data scientists and analysts at ForwardKeys keep a vigilant eye on travel recovery around the world, an unexpected twist keeps on appearing: the creation of quarantine travel hubs. We don’t wish to call it a trend, rather, it’s more of an example of the lengths people are willing to take to get to certain long-haul destinations – even with tricky travel restrictions in place. And it has continued to play a role in travel and tourism since the onslaught of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

10 of the best autumn sun holidays in southern Europe

Autumn is near-perfect in Crete: the masses have left, days reach 24C, the Libyan Sea is still bath-like, and tavernas are still open and pouring raki. Much of the island’s east has been overdeveloped but there is a lovely, low-key alternative on the south coast. White River Cottages is a hamlet of rustic self-catering stone houses amid olive, pine and carob trees in the rocky Aspros Potamos valley, near the pretty harbour of Makriyialos. The sea is a 15-minute walk, and there’s is good hiking inland, up through the gorge to the mountain village of Pefki, where an excellent taverna awaits.
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

U.S. Passengers Face Inconsistent Travel Rules In Europe

PARIS—Almost a month after the European Council recommended tightening COVID-19 travel rules for U.S. visitors to Europe, some countries in the region have implemented stricter rules while others have not, making transatlantic travel more complicated. On Aug. 30 the European Council recommended... Subscription Required. U.S. Passengers Face Inconsistent Travel Rules...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

Bold programme line-up unveiled as ACI Europe counts down to first post-pandemic industry gathering

BRUSSELS - European Airport body ACI Europe has announced a bold programme line up for its Annual Congress and General Assembly – its first in-person event for the airport industry since the pandemic struck. Taking place on 26 and 27 October in Geneva, and hosted by Geneva Airport in their new long-haul terminal, the event will also be available live-streamed to meet demand.
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Coronavirus indicators continue to improve in Europe

ROME, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The main coronavirus indicators are improving across Europe, even though individual countries use different strategies to confront the spread of the pandemic. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there were nearly 380,000 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in the 30-nation European Economic...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy