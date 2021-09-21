Holiday season improvements in passenger traffic “cannot be called a recovery” says ACI Europe
BRUSSELS - European airport trade body, ACI Europe, released its air traffic report for July 2021, as well as preliminary data for the month of August. The report shows that passenger traffic in the European airport network decreased by -49.3% in July compared to the same period pre-pandemic (2019) - a significant improvement compared to previous months (-74% in Q2 2021). Total passenger volumes more than doubled during the month compared to July 2020 – at 133.4 million up from 57.4 million.www.traveldailynews.com
