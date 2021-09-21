Sarah Jean Wright
MARION, Ill. — Sarah Jean Wright, 42, went to her heavenly home Sept. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville after struggling for many years with chronic illness. She was born July 20, 1979 in Marion, Illinois, to James Wright of Herrin, Illinois, and Lana (Pentecost) Wright of Clarksville, Tennessee. Sarah lived in Metropolis, Illinois, “The Hometown of Superman.” She loved her home and adopted the nickname “Super Girly,” which expressed her love of Metropolis.www.paducahsun.com
Comments / 0