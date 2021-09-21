CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

M3 to showcase latest offerings and developments at 2021 HITEC Dallas

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWINNETT, GA. – M3, the hospitality sector’s #1 cloud-based accounting, financial and data management platform in North America, announced its upcoming exhibition at HITEC Dallas 2021, which will take place September 27-30. Company executives, key managers and sales representatives from M3 will be available at Booth #3818 to offer product tutorials and answer questions about M3’s suite of services to registrants. Additional information, including whitepapers and recent press materials, will be made available to interested attendees.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Nuvola introduces enhanced 5.0 platform

MIAMI, FL – Nuvola, a hotel service optimization and guest engagement software, announces the launch of the new 5.0 platform designed to further enhance the guest experience, ease daily task management for staff, and speak to the current needs of the hospitality industry. “It is essential that technology solutions incorporate...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelDailyNews.com

Phonesuite Direct chosen as preferred hotel PBX system provider for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

BROOMFIELD, COLO. – Phonesuite Direct, a leading provider of hospitality communications and a subsidiary of Phonesuite, announce it has been tabbed as a preferred Hosted PBX and On-Premise PBX provider for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. Phonesuite Direct works directly with hoteliers who desire a direct-to-the-manufacturer relationship, and is dedicated...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelDailyNews.com

Bakkt and Choice Hotels to unlock possibilities for rewards members

ALPHARETTA, GA. – Bakkt Marketplace, LLC, a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets, announced the launch of the previously announced collaboration with Choice Hotels International, Inc. to expand the utility of the company’s rewards program, Choice Privileges, through the Bakkt App. Choice Privileges members can now convert their reward points to cash and then use that cash to buy bitcoin, send to a friend for their share of dinner, or even use it online or in-store anywhere Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

RateHawk expands collaboration possibilities and launches affiliate tools

RateHawk.com, an online service for booking hotels, flight tickets, and transfers for travel professionals, has developed a new tool: now it is possible to collaborate with RateHawk via new affiliate model, within which RateHawk partners will be able to sell hotels using their own online resources and receive additional income.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#M3#Ga#Hitec Dallas 2021#Industry Support Donated#Labor Management#Accounting Core#Insight#Gold Winner
TravelDailyNews.com

Element adds Zoho Expense to its portfolio of travel technology for TMCs and corporates

Element is to announce that they have become an authorised reseller and consulting partner for Zoho Expense at this year’s Business Travel Show Europe. The partnership will enable Element to implement and support Zoho Expense, an end-to-end travel and expense management solution for businesses of any size and bring about efficiency in its T&E process. Element will also look to partner with Travel Management Companies (TMCs) to support their clients needs for a modern expense management solution.
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

Hyland Releases Latest Content Services Offerings and Enhancements

Product enhancements and new functionality reflect Hyland’s commitment to delivering innovative user experiences, integrations and solutions across its product portfolio. Hyland, a leading content services provider, launched its latest product enhancements and new solutions to support organizations’ digital evolutions and the need for increased productivity in current work-from-anywhere business operations. The latest platform updates and solutions deliver the most modern technology to drive innovation, increase efficiency and deliver greater agility to meet changing business imperatives.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

Credit card ads: Showcase your offerings on Microsoft Advertising

If you’re a credit card advertiser, you know there are new ways consumers are shopping and searching for your offerings online: they’re making faster decisions, using fewer comparison sites, and are less brand-oriented. In that case, showcasing your brand offerings to our unique Microsoft audience is more important than ever, so you can put your best foot forward and turn those clicks into conversions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
reviewjournal.com

PACK EXPO offers latest in packaging products, technologies

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is underway through Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together the packaging and processing world. The expos feature full-scale machinery showcasing packaging and processing in action, as well as advances and solutions in packaging and processing, sustainability, packaging materials, automation, robotics, A new report on the state of the industry report by show owner and producer PMMI indicates the packaging machinery shipments could reach $12.8 billion in 2026, according to a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Software
TravelDailyNews.com

Industry executive launches management consultancy

LONDON, UK – Avenue5 Consulting officially announce the launch of their management consultancy dedicated to the corporate travel, meetings, payment, and expense industry. Avenue5 Consulting is the creation of industry executive, Mark O’Brien, formerly of BCD travel, TCG Consulting, and Rosenbluth (Amex GBT). Avenue5 Consulting offer strategic and tactical; advisory, category consulting and management services for its clients to solve complex, and challenging issues.
WORLD
hospitalitynet.org

PLI kicks off HITEC Dallas 2021 with Sustainability Announcement and Challenge

DALLAS, TX – PLI Card Marketing Solutions (https://www.plicards.com) used the kick-off of HITEC Dallas to announce the initiative Re.Solve to Con.Serve – a program that fosters environmental sustainability and supply chain health through collaboration between PLI and individual hotel brands and properties. “We originally introduced the Re.Solve™ brand in 2020...
DALLAS, TX
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC Exhibitor Update | New Technology

HITEC® Dallas will take place from September 27-30, 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas USA. HITEC® is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology event. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), a global nonprofit hospitality association that is headquartered in Austin, Texas USA, HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts, and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines.
DALLAS, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

Cloud5 Communications making $100m. available to the hospitality industry

CHICAGO, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, announced today that it has arranged funding dedicated to helping the hard-hit hospitality industry recover from the unprecedented slowdowns in travel and tourism that resulted from COVID-19. As a result of this innovative new program, hoteliers will now be able to deploy new HSIA networks and telephony systems or upgrade their existing communications technology without the concerns of upfront payments or the burden of trying to secure financing, a move that will allow hotel owners and managers to conserve cash and invest capital funds into other essential projects.
ECONOMY
Lodging

Technology Integration: Insights from the HITEC Dallas 2021 CIO Panel

On the second day of HITEC Dallas 2021 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, two industry leaders were inducted into the Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame: Raman (R.P.) Rama, president and CTO/CIO of Sarona Hotels, Investments & Premier Management Services, and Mark G. Haley, co-founder and partner of Prism Hospitality Consulting, LLC. Frank Wolfe, CEO of HFTP, announced the inductees.
DALLAS, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

Black Coral Consulting launches to provide innovative revenue optimisation solutions to ultra-luxury hospitality sector

DUBAI, UAE - Black Coral Consulting, a specialist consultancy providing innovative revenue optimisation solutions to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector, has launched. The new UAE-based venture, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, advises hotels, destinations resorts, spas and F&B venues how to realise their profit potential by identifying new revenue streams.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Nomadix Helps "Re-Boot" Hospitality at HITEC Dallas

DALLAS - Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced it will showcase its portfolio of hotel internet and guest-facing technologies at HITEC Dallas. The company joins partners, customers and industry peers to help "re-boot" hospitality at the conference September 27-30. Hotels are navigating the new reality of guest expectations for high quality service, while struggling with limited staffing and demand for touchless technology. To create comfortable, convenient and safer stays, Nomadix is helping equip properties with innovative products that increase guest satisfaction and loyalty, while alleviating some of the industry's staffing challenges.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

ProfitSword's empowering insights into business intelligence technology trends during HITEC Dallas 2021

ALPHARETTA, GA. – ProfitSword, a premier developer of business intelligence and data integration software, returns to this year’s HITEC Dallas as one of the industry’s leading technology providers committed to providing hoteliers with the advanced tools they need to effectively reduce costs and optimize performance during recovery. From September 27–30, ProfitSword representatives at booth #3018 will offer attendees the opportunity to discover the latest trends and best practices in business intelligence that are proven to lead to more efficient, adaptive and competitive hotel operations regardless of external market performance.
TECHNOLOGY
TravelDailyNews.com

Visual Matrix celebrates Hospitality’s Recovery by Showcasing Latest Advances in Hotel PMS Technology at HITEC 2021

RICHARDSON, TX – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, announces its official participation at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Set to exhibit the latest advances in cloud-based PMS technology at Booth #4911, Visual Matrix will provide attendees with the opportunity to participate in the continuation of the company’s “Hospitality ROCKS!” theme, successfully used to boost industry morale and collaboration at events throughout the industry’s recovery.
SOFTWARE
orthospinenews.com

Life Spine to Showcase One of the Industry’s Largest Expandable Offerings and Full Spine Product Portfolio at NASS 2021

HUNTLEY, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life Spine, a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it would be showcasing its complete line up of Micro Invasive procedural solutions, which includes 13 Expandable Interbody devices making it one of the largest and most innovative portfolios within the spine fusion market, at the 36th annual meeting of the North American Spine Society (NASS) in Boston from September 29 through October 1, 2021.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

Above Property® to Showcase Game-Changing Microservices Platform at HITEC 2021 in Dallas

Above Property®, a full-service provider of innovative, scalable, and services-oriented platforms, will showcase its latest innovations for travel and hospitality — including Hotel in a Box and Above Property Services (APS), a web service-based multi-cloud platform — at the annual Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC). At the Kay...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy