M3 to showcase latest offerings and developments at 2021 HITEC Dallas

CHICAGO, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, announced today that it has arranged funding dedicated to helping the hard-hit hospitality industry recover from the unprecedented slowdowns in travel and tourism that resulted from COVID-19. As a result of this innovative new program, hoteliers will now be able to deploy new HSIA networks and telephony systems or upgrade their existing communications technology without the concerns of upfront payments or the burden of trying to secure financing, a move that will allow hotel owners and managers to conserve cash and invest capital funds into other essential projects.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO