Accor expands luxury footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa with Fairmont in Djibouti
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 400 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, is adding a new flagship property to its portfolio in Africa with Fairmont Djibouti. Set to open in 2024, the hotel will feature 155 rooms and 10 serviced apartments, with five food and beverage outlets combined with 1,398 sqm of Meetings & Events facilities.www.traveldailynews.com
