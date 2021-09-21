CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Accor expands luxury footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa with Fairmont in Djibouti

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group with over 400 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey, is adding a new flagship property to its portfolio in Africa with Fairmont Djibouti. Set to open in 2024, the hotel will feature 155 rooms and 10 serviced apartments, with five food and beverage outlets combined with 1,398 sqm of Meetings & Events facilities.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Νew direct flights to Tbilisi and Kutaisi International Airports

TBILISI, GEORGIA - In time for the annually celebrated Rtveli grape harvest and wine festival, taking place in rural destinations across the country, Georgia, an inspiring European destination suitable to be explored and enjoyed during all four seasons, officially announces new direct flights to its Tbilisi International Airport and Kutaisi International Airport.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Rockbee expands its footprint, set to open new showroom in Dubai and Malaysia

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Rockbee Pvt.Ltd, a Bangalore-based end-to-end spice brand is set to expand its footprint across Dubai and Malaysia. The brand is planning to open two showrooms in Jumeirah and Bur Dubai (Dubai); and one showroom in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Rockbee imports, exports, produces, supplies...
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Pegasus expands flight schedule and direct routes from UK as Turkey reopens

LONDON - As summer turns to autumn, fly away for some golden sunshine, sandy beaches and crowd-free sightseeing. Following the announcement that Turkey moved onto England’s amber list on 22 September 2021, leading low-cost carrier, Pegasus Airlines, has expanded its schedule and its number of direct flights from London Stansted and Manchester to Turkey and beyond with low-cost and flexible fares, and its health and safety-first approach.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Djibouti#East Africa#Sub Saharan Africa#Sub Saharan#Meetings Events#Accor India#Carnegie Hill Hospitality#Project#Fairmont Gold Lounge
TravelDailyNews.com

UNWTO Secretary General inaugurates the IIHM Global Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Research

In his address to IIHM on World Tourism Day 2021, Mr Zurab Pololikashvili praises India and lauds IIHM for its role in connecting Indian youth to the world through tourism & hospitality education New Delhi, September 27, 2021: On the occasion of the World Tourism Day 2021, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General Mr Zurab Pololikashvili officially inaugurated the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) Global Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Research. Mr Pololikashvili, who was the Chief Guest of the inauguration celebrations, commended the efforts and initiatives of IIHM to connect the youth of India and the world through tourism and hospitality education.
WORLD
TravelPulse

American Airlines Expands Footprint in India

American Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement with India’s leading carrier, IndiGo. Starting in October (pending government approval), the deal with IndiGo would provide a convenient option for American customers arriving on the airline’s new Bengaluru and Delhi, India, flights. Highlights From a Nordic Winter Getaway. Emirates Announces Return of...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Sky Vacations reaffirms commitment to Europe; announces ETOA membership

Sky Vacations, one of the leading outbound tour operators in North America announced its partnership with The European Tourism Association (ETOA), leading trade association to promote tourism to Europe. “With over 1,200 members serving 63 origin markets, ETOA is a powerful voice at local, national and across European levels, and we could not be happier with our association” says Richard Krieger, Director Sky Vacations. He further adds, “our commitment to serving this continent is reflected in our extensive product portfolio and our new partnership reinforces the same."
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

International Tourism Investment Conference and African Tourism Board visit Tanzanian Tourism Sector

A high powered tourism delegation led by Mr. Ayoub Ibrahim, the Group Executive Officer of International Tourism Investment Conference (ITIC) and Mr. Cuthbert Ncube, the Executive Chairman of African Tourism Board (ATB) have paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Dr. Damas Ndumbaro at his office in Dar-Es-Salaam, the Kalo Africa News reported.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Place
Dubai
TravelPulse

United Airlines Expands Service to South Africa

United Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement with South African carrier Airlink that will offer customers more connections between the United States and Southern Africa than any other airline alliance. As part of the partnership, United will offer one-stop connections from the U.S. to more than 40 destinations in Southern...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive growth at the centre of tourism’s restart

Global tourism has reaffirmed its commitment to making the sector a pillar of inclusive growth. At the official World Tourism Day 2021 celebrations in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, political and business leaders united behind a common message of solidarity and determination to ‘leave nobody behind’ as tourism restarts and grows back.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Botify Partners with Fast Track to Expand Its Global Footprint in Asia Pacific

Botify, the leading enterprise software company for performance organic search announced its expansion into Asia through a JV with Fast Track, the accelerator. Botify Partners with Fast Track to Expand Its Global Footprint in Asia Pacific, Bringing Enterprise Organic Search Technology to a Fast-Growing Market. Through a strategic partnership with...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Yabx expands operations and service offerings in Africa

Netherlands-based Yabx has announced it aims for expanding its market share in the digital lending space in Africa. With partnership agreements signed with banks and wallet operators in several East, West, and Central African countries, Yabx is focused on market expansion and launching new service offerings to cater to customer needs.
ECONOMY
Brookings Institution

Figure of the week: Internet freedom in sub-Saharan Africa declines

In assessing internet freedom, the report creates a total score based on its assessment of obstacles to access, limits on content, and violations of user rights. Based on those scores of 0-100, Freedom House then assigns ratings of free (scores 70-100), partly free (scores 40-69), and not free (scores 0-39).
INTERNET
hotelbusiness.com

Pan Pacific Hotels Group expands global footprint

Pan Pacific Hotels Group continues to grow its global pipeline with 13 new properties across 10 key international gateway cities by 2024. More than 3,300 rooms will be added to the group’s inventory, bringing its portfolio to 48 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across 29 cities. This move sees the...
INDUSTRY
casinobeats.com

Habanero expands African footprint with Betway Ghana Deal

Slots and table games provider Habanero has made an agreement with Betway – owned by the Super Group – reinforcing its presence in the African market. The partnership will see Habanero’s collection of titles such as Wild Trucks, Egyptian Dreams and Hot Hot Fruit become available to Betway’s players in Ghana via the Betway Africa brand.
GAMBLING
thepaypers.com

Vodacom Tanzania expands M-Pesa transfers in East Africa

Vodacom Tanzania has announced it now allows for direct money transfers from M-Pesa to bank accounts in the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda and other mobile wallets. M-Pesa customers were able to send mobile money to other Mobile money networks like Safaricom, Airtel and MTN but...
ECONOMY
Eos

To Understand Hunger in Sub-Saharan Africa, Consider Both Climate and Conflict

World hunger has been increasing since 2014 after falling for decades, and Africa in particular has suffered from this trend. More than 20% of people in Africa are currently affected by hunger, and more than one third are undernourished, the United Nations estimates. New research suggests that in Africa at...
AFRICA
TravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways is voted the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time at the 2021 World Airline Awards

Most of 2020 and 2021 has been a catastrophic period for the world airline industry, as passenger demand plummeted and countries across the world were affected by lockdowns and severe travel restrictions. The latest customer survey operated for 23 months (September 2019 to July 2021), and the 2021 Awards comprise a mix of more normal travel times combined with some travel during the global pandemic. Evaluating the Top 20 airlines, there have been some up and down movements versus 2019 results, although a core of airlines still dominate these higher positions.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

New airport in Tobolsk, Russia receives first passenger flight

Rеmezov Airport in Tobolsk, Russia has received its first passenger flight. The new airport, built in a record time of two years with the support of SIBUR petrochemicals company in partnership with the Tyumen regional government, will help stimulate tourism and investment in the region by offering direct flights to Tobolsk.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy