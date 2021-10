It is with gratitude and joy that Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gregg Hansen replaces Jay Trewern who retired this past June. “Gregg gained terrific higher education experience under our two prior CFOs, Jay Trewern and Bob Landrebe, whose careers are marked with distinction from a national higher education perspective,” says Fred Potter, Board of Trustee member and hiring committee member. At such a time of disruption in higher education, it is difficult to find someone of the caliber, experience, and knowledge that Gregg brings to the position.

